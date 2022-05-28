Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of ATNM opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

