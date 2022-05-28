Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.81% of Activision Blizzard worth $417,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. 3,549,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,932,979. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

