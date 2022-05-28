Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Down 71.9% in May

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

AE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 9,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,711. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.16. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

