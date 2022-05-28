Adshares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Adshares has a total market cap of $61.54 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00008084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,293,301 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

