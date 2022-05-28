Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at UBS Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.11.

NYSE AAP opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.31.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

