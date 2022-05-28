Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.0719 on Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $25.54 million and approximately $406,917.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 400,978,130 coins and its circulating supply is 355,157,186 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

