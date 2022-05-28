Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.30) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AF. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.41) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.26) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.40) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.72) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.83) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.77 ($1.89) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($15.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.99.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

