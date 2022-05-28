Algorand (ALGO) Hits One Day Volume of $108.59 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $108.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00084964 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00238082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008094 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,268,784,204 coins and its circulating supply is 6,863,249,491 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

