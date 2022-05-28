Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.89 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $93.41. 26,715,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,446,734. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.33.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.47.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
