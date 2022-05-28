Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.89 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $93.41. 26,715,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,446,734. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.33.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.