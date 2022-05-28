Alimentation Couche-Tard’s (ATD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.60.

TSE:ATD opened at C$57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.22. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$43.27 and a 52 week high of C$59.60. The company has a market cap of C$59.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.2981148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

