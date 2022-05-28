Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,097,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $553,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,146 shares of company stock worth $3,201,162. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,986. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.