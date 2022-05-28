Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $432.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Lowe’s Companies worth $432,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.63. 2,779,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,343. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

