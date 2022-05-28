Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 162,490 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $409,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

