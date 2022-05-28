Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 357 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Accenture worth $370,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,728,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

NYSE ACN traded up $12.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.15. 2,759,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,130. The company has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

