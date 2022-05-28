Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 152,050 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 152,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $394,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allegion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in Allegion by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,985. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $105.06 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

