Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 330,312 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.38% of 3M worth $388,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.51. 1,776,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

