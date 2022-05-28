Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,668 Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. 250,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

