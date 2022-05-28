Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 539.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 8,695,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

