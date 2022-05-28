Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at $5,523,000. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at $200,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at $5,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMWB. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

SMWB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 137,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,872. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.79 million and a PE ratio of -8.01.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.