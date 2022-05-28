Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 3,196 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Belden by 68.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 200,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

