Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,866 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,866 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,254 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,229. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. 9,335,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,840,660. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.