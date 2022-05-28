Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.