Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1,367.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 146,272 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,934. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

