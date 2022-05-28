Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 11,884 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 364,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other news, Director Kerry A. Galvin acquired 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,550 shares of company stock worth $383,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.