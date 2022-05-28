Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 5,432 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 3,951,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

