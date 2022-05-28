Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 6,989 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Resonate Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $5,225,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Shares of V traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,897,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.