Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $717,000 Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,986 shares of company stock valued at $506,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

