Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Andrew P. Studdert Acquires 2,500 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

