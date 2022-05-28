Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Andrew P. Studdert Acquires 2,500 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $17.38.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.