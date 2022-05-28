Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AMBO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,515. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

