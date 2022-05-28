Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.19.

Amedisys stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $109.53 and a 12 month high of $276.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 104,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

