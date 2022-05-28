American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

AAT stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 82,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.