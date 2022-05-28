American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.09. 22,648,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

