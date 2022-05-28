American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:AEO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.09. 22,648,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.
In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
