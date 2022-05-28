American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

