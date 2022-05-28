American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of HOT.UN stock opened at C$3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$300.81 million and a P/E ratio of -37.09. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.69.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

