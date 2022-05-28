American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFNY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. American Noble Gas has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

American Noble Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.