American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFNY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. American Noble Gas has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.00.
American Noble Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
