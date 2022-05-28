AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average is $141.34. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

