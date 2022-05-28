Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

