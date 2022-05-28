Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $349,300.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,445.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

