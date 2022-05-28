Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.79.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. Amyris has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $17.42.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amyris by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

