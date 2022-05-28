Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

Shares of ABMD opened at $266.34 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.82.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

