Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Construction Partners also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 156,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 91,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Construction Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.