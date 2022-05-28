Analysts Anticipate Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $379.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to announce $379.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $387.54 million. Custom Truck One Source reported sales of $375.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE CTOS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 293,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ECP ControlCo LLC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% in the first quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 25,859,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,963,000 after buying an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after buying an additional 412,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,694,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.7% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

