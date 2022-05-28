Analysts Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.52 Million

Analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.13 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $117.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.41 million to $117.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $118.28 million to $120.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.57 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORRF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 55,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,435. The company has a market cap of $271.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

