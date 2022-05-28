Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will announce $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.15 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

PHM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,413. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after acquiring an additional 553,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

