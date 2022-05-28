Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,103. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.