Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 209.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,320,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after buying an additional 493,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,068,000 after buying an additional 474,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $53,361,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,587,000 after buying an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.18. 196,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,175. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

