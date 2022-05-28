Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. HubSpot also reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $17.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.44. 647,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,535. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $295.53 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.36.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

