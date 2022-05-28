Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.15 Million

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $330.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $335.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $329.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on MGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,465 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 539,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.74 million, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

