Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $8.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.66 and the highest is $9.38. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $8.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $32.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $33.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $36.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $39.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $647.34. The stock had a trading volume of 513,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $666.64 and its 200 day moving average is $666.32. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

