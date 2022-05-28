Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.92 million to $35.80 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $40.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $147.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $147.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $164.56 million, with estimates ranging from $160.80 million to $168.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,450. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $814.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 322.10 and a current ratio of 322.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

